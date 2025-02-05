Supporting Carole's Recovery

Hi everyone,

This is the Jean Family. You may know us as Steve Jean and my wife Anna. Many of you would describe our mom as the sweetest, kindest, humblest, and most selfless person you will ever get the pleasure to know.

On the afternoon of Wednesday February 14th, our world stood still and the Lord up above entrusted us with a trail that He knew He would get all the Glory for. She was on a walk when she called me with complaints of a headache moments later she called back in excruciating pain that her neck and head was hurting. I quickly rushed to meet her and found her laying on the ground in the grass (by her choice because she was nauseous). She was immediately rushed to the ER where the doctors informed us she had suffered a brain aneurysm and she needed to be operated on as soon as possible. A few days later she survived a successful brain aneurysm clipping surgery, which took roughly eight hours and after a few days she was transferred out of the ICU.

She is currently in a long term care facility but has a long road of rehab ahead of her. We believe by the strength of the Lord she will come out of this with her own testimony giving God all the Glory!!!

The funds of this page will go primarily towards all medical related expenses and anything else she may need. Thank you so much for all the positive thoughts and prayers!