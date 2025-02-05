Supporting Carole's Recovery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,304
Campaign funds will be received by Carole Jean
Hi everyone,
This is the Jean Family. You may know us as Steve Jean and my wife Anna. Many of you would describe our mom as the sweetest, kindest, humblest, and most selfless person you will ever get the pleasure to know.
On the afternoon of Wednesday February 14th, our world stood still and the Lord up above entrusted us with a trail that He knew He would get all the Glory for. She was on a walk when she called me with complaints of a headache moments later she called back in excruciating pain that her neck and head was hurting. I quickly rushed to meet her and found her laying on the ground in the grass (by her choice because she was nauseous). She was immediately rushed to the ER where the doctors informed us she had suffered a brain aneurysm and she needed to be operated on as soon as possible. A few days later she survived a successful brain aneurysm clipping surgery, which took roughly eight hours and after a few days she was transferred out of the ICU.
She is currently in a long term care facility but has a long road of rehab ahead of her. We believe by the strength of the Lord she will come out of this with her own testimony giving God all the Glory!!!
The funds of this page will go primarily towards all medical related expenses and anything else she may need. Thank you so much for all the positive thoughts and prayers!
Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Sending prayers from Heidi and Alan Barnard Barbara (Morgan) Spilsbury Walter Brooks Jane and Dan Morriaty Week 45
Our prayers are with you and your family.
Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family . Hope you recover fully and very soon Carole 😘
Hope you will be on the mend
Blessings to you and your family. I am wishing you prayers for a complete recovery!
Wishing you a speedy and complete recovery
Dear Carole, Willy and I wish you a speedy recovery and we hope to see your smiling face again in February 2025. God bless you.
Also praying for you
Prompt rétablissement Carole. Nous pensons fort à toi.
Wishing you a speedy recovery...
Praying for a full recovery, we love you🥰🥰❤️❤️🙏🙏
Sincere get well wishes for Carole, we truly missed her beautiful smiles on our visit at the windjammer this year . Blessing to her family
Carol is such a wonderful woman. Prayers for her recovery.
We send our support and prayers for a prompt recovery. We might be physically far from you, but our hearts are sending all our affection.
Carol has been a very special person that we have known at the Windjamer for over 20 years! We pray for her recovery!
God bless you and your family.
February 5th, 2025
Hello All,
As an update Carole is still receiving antibiotics for her infection. Her bloodwork is coming back normal and her organs are functioning as Normal. We are hoping that she wakes up soon to start physical therapy. Thank You for your continued prayers and financial support.
April 5th, 2024
Hello All,
At the current time my mom (Carole) is still in recovery and she is being weened off of a ventilator as her breathing has improved significantly she is able to move part of her body but she is not fully awake yet. She opens her eyes from time to time but not on a regular basis as you and I would but we are seeing progress thank God and trust she will continue to recover.
We thank you all for your thoughts and prayers and contributions and we will continue to keep you updated on her progress!
To God be the glory!
