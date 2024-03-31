To help Kevin Lane raise fees for civil court case

Goal:
GBP £10,000
Raised:
GBP £1,455
Kevin Lane served 20 years for a murder in which he still maintains his innocence , and is still fighting to clear his name. He has now been recalled to prison, and is nvolved in a civil case , and is now fighting to be freed from prison, most importantly to be reunited with his young son.
Kevin would be extremely grateful for any donations to help towards his mounting legal fees , in this Civil Case, as it will help towards gaining his freedom once more.
Thank you
Hi Kev this is from Paul Robinson a friend of mine. He sends his wishes .Stay safe
Will Always Have Your Back Kev Keep Strong Mucker
Hope you get released soon.
After Chet’s post, and best of luck Kev. Keep tenacious and I hope you’re case gets resolved x
As per Chet Hope it helps a little mate Stay Strong
Stay strong brother s d see you soon
Once Again Kevin You've Been Fitted Up I Know This Not Do With Your Original Case But Because Of It And Your Corrupt Ex Your Fitting Again Free Kevin Lane Realist Of A Soldier And Loyal 👊🏾👊🏻
Good luck xMx
Have been following Kevin’s plight for years and read his book. Truly hope Kevin gets justice and his name cleared. Sending good wishes
Kevin , don’t loose heart fight the system and stay strong. Best wishes much respect.
Positive vibes lead posive lives! Your an inspirational man, Look forward to being soon reunited with your son x
A JUST CAUSE
All the best Kevin, don’t need to say keep fighting, coz you will. Top man.
Free Kev
Stay strong kevin your a good man. Hope your out of there soon mate. Paul Elgin Scotland. God bless.
