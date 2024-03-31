To help Kevin Lane raise fees for civil court case

Kevin Lane served 20 years for a murder in which he still maintains his innocence , and is still fighting to clear his name. He has now been recalled to prison, and is nvolved in a civil case , and is now fighting to be freed from prison, most importantly to be reunited with his young son.

Kevin would be extremely grateful for any donations to help towards his mounting legal fees , in this Civil Case, as it will help towards gaining his freedom once more.





Thank you