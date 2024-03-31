Campaign Image

To help Kevin Lane raise fees for civil court case

Goal:

 GBP £10,000

Raised:

 GBP £1,455

Campaign created by Matt Legg

Campaign funds will be received by Ricardo Fusari

 Kevin Lane served 20 years for a murder in which he still maintains his innocence , and is still fighting to clear his name. He has now been recalled to prison, and is nvolved in a civil case , and is now fighting to be freed from prison, most importantly to be reunited with his young son.

Kevin would be extremely grateful for any donations to help towards his mounting legal fees , in this Civil Case, as it will help towards gaining his freedom once more.


Thank you 

Recent Donations
Show:
Gurchettan Sandhu
£ 20.00 GBP
4 months ago

Hi Kev this is from Paul Robinson a friend of mine. He sends his wishes .Stay safe

Big Frank Harrow
£ 50.00 GBP
4 months ago

Will Always Have Your Back Kev Keep Strong Mucker

Paul Stephens
£ 20.00 GBP
4 months ago

Hope you get released soon.

Hayley
£ 10.00 GBP
4 months ago

Alex Poulengeris
£ 20.00 GBP
5 months ago

After Chet’s post, and best of luck Kev. Keep tenacious and I hope you’re case gets resolved x

John G
£ 15.00 GBP
5 months ago

As per Chet Hope it helps a little mate Stay Strong

Chet
£ 50.00 GBP
5 months ago

Stay strong brother s d see you soon

Big Frank Harrow
£ 50.00 GBP
5 months ago

Once Again Kevin You've Been Fitted Up I Know This Not Do With Your Original Case But Because Of It And Your Corrupt Ex Your Fitting Again Free Kevin Lane Realist Of A Soldier And Loyal 👊🏾👊🏻

MartineGoodluck
£ 20.00 GBP
6 months ago

Good luck xMx

TR from school days
£ 35.00 GBP
6 months ago

Have been following Kevin’s plight for years and read his book. Truly hope Kevin gets justice and his name cleared. Sending good wishes

Melvyn Hillstead
£ 50.00 GBP
8 months ago

Kevin , don’t loose heart fight the system and stay strong. Best wishes much respect.

Kirsty Charnley
£ 30.00 GBP
9 months ago

Positive vibes lead posive lives! Your an inspirational man, Look forward to being soon reunited with your son x

Phil Prout
£ 100.00 GBP
9 months ago

A JUST CAUSE

Matt Legg
£ 100.00 GBP
9 months ago

steve pellow
£ 30.00 GBP
9 months ago

All the best Kevin, don’t need to say keep fighting, coz you will. Top man.

Gemma
£ 30.00 GBP
10 months ago

Martyn
£ 50.00 GBP
10 months ago

Bayly Williamson
£ 100.00 GBP
10 months ago

Free Kev

Paul Mackenzie
£ 50.00 GBP
10 months ago

Stay strong kevin your a good man. Hope your out of there soon mate. Paul Elgin Scotland. God bless.

Nathan
£ 10.00 GBP
10 months ago

