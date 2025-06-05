Help a Man With His Back to the Wall

Life has utterly kicked me in the teeth. I got fired from my job back in January and only a couple of weeks ago was I able to find some employment that I thought would break me out of this debt that I've been mired in all year. This has not been the case, I'm listed as a full time employee but the first paycheck I got today wasn't even a full forty hours and I'm only making about 18 an hour. I got evicted from my apartment back in March and now I live with my pastor's family by the grace of God but that hasn't helped me break the debt. It seems like everyone claims they are hiring but when I reach out trying to find something consistent it all falls flat. My car is on the brink of being repossessed unless I can get some money together soon and unless I can get some help I really don't see a way out.

In all seriousness the biggest reason I want out of this nightmare is so that I can pursue my calling as a pastor and church planter. I can't in good conscience abandon that but at the same time what kind of witness would I be for Christ and the Kingdom if I just hid away from my debts to men? I'd be a terrible one to be sure because while preaching against usury and the striking of hands I'd be guilty of engaging in that same thing. I refuse to be a hypocrite so my hope and prayer is that God will use the good will and mercy of His children to help a fellow child of His out of this mess. Even if you can't give physically I would selfishly ask for you to pray for me and my situation. Pray that I don't give up which is something that I have been tempted to do many times. Pray that God will indeed provide for all my need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. While you're at that pray for the rest of our world to seek Him and cast off all the wiles of Satan. Thank you for taking the time to read all this, thank you for even considering helping me. In all things may God be glorified and may my struggles now be a beacon of hope for those others that come in the future for God does in the end give the victory to all His children.