Supporting Guinn Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,840
Campaign funds will be received by Dana Guinn
Help support the Guinn family with Medical expenses for Dana. She has lost all liver function. With charity insurance, medical expenses continue mounting daily. Due to a rare blood disorder the liver failure came on very quickly. Being unable to get the disorder under control is making matters difficult for a transplant. Dana is having more medical needs as time goes on. She is very malnurished and is unable to eat as she should.
Due to her fragile medical condition, the need for medication to treat chronic gum infections is needed and minimal dental work at this time. A dentist and Oral Surgeon are working together to work for less cost due to no insurance and her medical condition.
With Mike retiring in a month we need to spend less if possible on her medical issues. As she declines more medical needs arise with added medications. We help her little family with other needs as well when they arise.
Any and all support will be greatly appreciated, definitely prayers as well as monetary donations too. Thank you to each one for your love and support.
Praying for your healing by His stripes we are healed
Praying daily.
Praying daily 💜
Prayingl. Love yall! ❤️
Praying for you and your family
Love and prayers!💜
Praying daily. Sending love!
Praying and believing for a miracle.
Praying for a miracle for Dana. We know God is in control.
We are praying for you all and love you God is able
Believing for a miracle! God is faithful!
Prayers for you and your daughter Joan!
Love y’all, Kenneth & Debra Richardson
Love yall.
May 21st, 2024
Good Morning! Live. Laugh. Love. Pray.
My husband and I would like to ask if you or anyone you know needs house cleaning done for donations. Please let me know! 682-202-4605.... We do house cleaning together and a great job! No set price... Will do for donations or cash. Medical expenses and life is getting expensive. Thank you everyone for the prayers and support!
May 14th, 2024
Hope all the Mother's had a Amazing Mothers Day! i have a praying, declarating healing, and faith believing Mamma... the type of Mother that has kept me alive! i love you Mamma Bear! And a shout put to all my other Mamma's.... Especially Richelle who is like a second Mom to me!
May 3rd, 2024
Little cloudy outside but all together beautiful day.... ughhhh Medical Assistance is not a simple or quick process! I applied for SSI and the anticipated wait is 11 months! Applied for Medicaid and was immediately denied. Doctor won't do the transplant without insurance because the cost is around $500,000!!! 😲🙄😲😪 SO me and hubby and Jerry headed to HHS to ask why i was denied! hopefully it was a mistake... 🫶🏻🥰❤️ love family day!
May 3rd, 2024
good morning! There is so much more to your liver function, then what you realize! I was initially told my liver had no function, and it was a possibility. I could only live six months to a year... I was able to get in with the hepatologist (liver doctor) and he explained a number system he uses to rate the liver..... it shows i still need a liver transplant and said chances of longer term servival are 'fair'.... to some that may sound devastating but i heard hope and felt excited!!!
May 2nd, 2024
STRUGGLING to find a Hemotology Oncologist that is affordable and/or will accept self-pay and it is SUPER important! Liver Transplant not an option until i can see the Blood Oncologist! please let me know if you know a Cancer and Blood Disorder Center that will accept new patients that self pay....
May 2nd, 2024
😬😬😬 Scared to see Gastroentologist to today at Endoscopy Center. However, it went well! They used very little twilight anestesia because of my many conditions! $Paid out of pocket$.... worth it because they found the bleed in my esophogus! Lots of good news lately!
May 2nd, 2024
👩🏻💁🏻 After getting off life support my hair was a mess and im losing hair like crazy! 😔 Sad to cut ALL my long hair off BUT 😛 Happy to not shave my legs anymore!!!!
