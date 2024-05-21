Supporting Guinn Family

Help support the Guinn family with Medical expenses for Dana. She has lost all liver function. With charity insurance, medical expenses continue mounting daily. Due to a rare blood disorder the liver failure came on very quickly. Being unable to get the disorder under control is making matters difficult for a transplant. Dana is having more medical needs as time goes on. She is very malnurished and is unable to eat as she should.

Due to her fragile medical condition, the need for medication to treat chronic gum infections is needed and minimal dental work at this time. A dentist and Oral Surgeon are working together to work for less cost due to no insurance and her medical condition.

With Mike retiring in a month we need to spend less if possible on her medical issues. As she declines more medical needs arise with added medications. We help her little family with other needs as well when they arise.

Any and all support will be greatly appreciated, definitely prayers as well as monetary donations too. Thank you to each one for your love and support.