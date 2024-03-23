Help needed for autistic child's medical bills

Hello and thank you for taking a moment to look at our page.

Our baby girl, Via Miah, was diagnosed with Autism, OCD, and anxiety in October 2023 at age 2. We are doing everything we can to give her all the Early Intervention services she needs but the bills have become overwhelming. As a single-income family of six, her therapies and medical expenses are taking up all of our net income. The government does not provide any assistance unless we are on SNAP, housing assistance or welfare; or to disabled children under the age of 3. Insurance partially covers some services but caps her at 60 sessions per year for all speech, occupational, and physical therapies combined. Currently, Via is minimally verbal, with the ability to repeat about 25 words. She is in private speech therapy twice a week and is supposed to be getting occupational therapy and ABA therapy but those are not in our budget. Right now, our focus is getting her the communication skills she needs with the limited funds we have.

We are hoping others will find it in their heart to help us with the incredible financial burden of raising an amazing little girl who needs very expensive specialized services. She is our world and we want her to get everything she needs.



