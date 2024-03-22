Diaz Children- College Fund

Raised:
USD $1,495
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Calderon
Alberto Diaz (39) passed away suddenly on March 19th, leaving behind his wife, Rebecca, and 2 children, Evelyn (8) and Eliot (7).
In honor and memory of Alberto, we'd like to set up college funds for his children. Please consider donating and investing in their future.
Our deepest condolences for Becky and kids and extended family♥️🫶🙏🏼much love
Praying for all of you
So sorry for your loss.
RIP
