Diaz Children- College Fund

 USD $1,495

Campaign created by Elizabeth Brown

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Calderon

Diaz Children- College Fund

Alberto Diaz (39) passed away suddenly on March 19th, leaving behind his wife, Rebecca, and 2 children, Evelyn (8) and Eliot (7).

In honor and memory of Alberto, we'd like to set up college funds for his children. Please consider donating and investing in their future. 

Recent Donations
Martins
$ 200.00 USD
11 months ago

Our deepest condolences for Becky and kids and extended family♥️🩵🫶🙏🏼much love

Jeff and Shannon Regester
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

MacDonald Family
$ 200.00 USD
11 months ago

Praying for all of you

Dustin Krogstad
$ 300.00 USD
1 year ago

Selinskis
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

So sorry for your loss.

Christian and Cydney Brey
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Tony Solorzano
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Elizabeth Sam
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Lisa Rojo
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Andrew Mineros
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

RIP

Updates

Prayer Requests

