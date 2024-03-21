Legal Defense fund for PVT Maranon, Veteran, USA

Thank you for visiting my website! My name is Piero Maranon, formerly a Private of the U.S. Army. Some of you may have read about my plight in the recent article published by Uncover DC, "The Trials of PVT Maranon: DEI is a Prescription for Failure in the Military." I am that former soldier. Despite a valiant effort by fellow veteran soldiers and my legal team, the US Army unjustly chaptered me out of the Army. My attorneys assure me that all of the egregious actions done to me professionally, by the US Army, can be overturned by the Army Board of Corrections. I am very grateful for any donation of assistance you can provide me. All donations will go solely towards compensating my legal team. Again, I thank all patriots out there that have stood by me and continue to support my battle for justice!