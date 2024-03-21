Legal Defense fund for PVT Maranon, Veteran, USA

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $960
Campaign funds will be received by Piero Marañon-Velazco
Thank you for visiting my website! My name is Piero Maranon, formerly a Private of the U.S. Army. Some of you may have read about my plight in the recent article published by Uncover DC, "The Trials of PVT Maranon: DEI is a Prescription for Failure in the Military." I am that former soldier. Despite a valiant effort by fellow veteran soldiers and my legal team, the US Army unjustly chaptered me out of the Army. My attorneys assure me that all of the egregious actions done to me professionally, by the US Army, can be overturned by the Army Board of Corrections. I am very grateful for any donation of assistance you can provide me. All donations will go solely towards compensating my legal team. Again, I thank all patriots out there that have stood by me and continue to support my battle for justice!
God Bless
Semper Fidelis, brother!!
Pvt Maranon- you will land on your feet. Thank you for your pride in our great country. There are still so many who understand how exceptional this country can be.
God bless.
Gratitude for your truth.
A worthy cause given the circumstances of injustice the US Army has done to PVT Piero Maranon and his family. A donation to this effort is something I proudly do to help in correcting the grave injustice done to this soldier.
