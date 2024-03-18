Warren's Quest to Health

We as Warren's family and friends are coming to you, to help fund a treatment program to bring him back to health. While acknowledging Gods power, we feel like it is urgent, and long overdue to treat his underlying health issues, that randomly reappear and disrupt his ability to work and provide for his family.





This story about Warren is not about a new development, but rather a long and complex health situation that our conventional medicine has not been able to cure, leaving Doctors here mystified. We've tried to understand, together with Warren and Em, what the root cause could be, and we have concluded that there must be something foreign his body took on while they were in Ghana, almost 20 years ago.





Warren and Em left for Africa in 2005, and returned in 2008. They both had a passion for the humanitarian work they did, where they fully immersed themselves in the culture of the northern village of Zebilla. Warren's work with Christian Service International, was drilling boreholes and building household toilets. His work was often in remote villages where he contracted malaria a dozen times, typhoid, found an embedded tick, and endured bouts of Giardia with its nasty symptoms. This eventually took a toll on his health. During the last year in Africa, Warren started experiencing fatigue, pain, and sore muscles which continued after returning home, and impacted his ability to perform hard physical labor.





Em was concerned about him in Africa already, and her prayers for his health continued, knowing what his body had been through. But with his grit, manly ego, and determination, he plowed through those years, trying to ignore and dismiss the signs that something was wrong.

They relocated to Westlock in 2010, where he continued to work in carpentry. In 2019, Warren had his first episode of what appeared to be a breakdown of brain health. It was an extremely terrifying experience for both Warren and Em, as he was suddenly hospitalized.





Em knew in her heart immediately that this was not the real Warren, and started researching and set out on a very long desperate journey of finding help and answers, together with local Doctors, Naturopaths, and Tropical Disease Drs. Some of the help was beneficial, however he continues to suffer from painful fluid filled blisters, rashes, gut pain, and at times confusion.





2 years ago, as another attempt at trying a different approach in the US, they relocated to Florida, where her parents live. Since last summer, Warren has been unable to cross the border, with the exception of 2 weeks over Christmas. This separation from his family has been extremely difficult for all of them. Em has a job at the local bank in Walnut Hill, where she lives with the children, with the hopes of sponsoring him so he can go across. During this time, he has been employed locally here. Warren loves work, and really enjoys his job, but recently, he experienced another setback with his health. He has been doctoring in Edmonton, but they have no solutions.





With many prayers, we feel God is leading us to seek help at the Sanoviv Medical Institute in Rosorito, Mexico. The consultation team there are confident that with proper testing and assessment, Warren can successfully be treated with their comprehensive and integrated program. Em will accompany him for the 3 weeks he will be there. This is not covered by any health care plan and is estimated to cost over 35,000 US, which is about 48,000 Canadian.





We implore you to help us bring Health to Warren so he can continue to be the provider and support for his family.

May God Bless each one who reads this and can contribute to this cause. Thank you!