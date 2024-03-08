Supporting A Struggling Family

Hello, I am writing on behalf of my friend who came to Canada to escape the turmoil in Ukraine. I am hoping to appeal to the generosity and kindness of my friends and neighbours in order to help support her.

My friend has overcome many obstacles and is fighting to escape and protect her young children from an abusive marriage that has followed her here. She has since left the marriage with her children; however, her legal fees continue to increase as she fights to gain full custody in order to keep her children safe and secure. This, along with other financial burdens, are taking a heavy toll. Her small, close knit group of Canadian supporters is limited in what they can do to help her. Please consider sharing or donating to her cause to enable her to continue to build the secure foundation her family so desperately needs. Thank you for taking the time to read this.