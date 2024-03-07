Revive Scottish Church

Campaign to resurrect a Scottish Church on the Ayrshire coast which closed November 2023.

This campaign should allow funding to rent building, pay for a member of staff and to pay Utility bills. This will allow the Preaching of God's inerrant Holy Word and the Praising of his name on a regular basis so that the community has a place to meet and for Weddings, Funerals, Baptism and Youth groups also for Senior Citizens to meet up especially during winter months when heating bills are High.



The Long term goal would be for similar Evangelical Church plants to spread throught the land of Scotland which was once known as the Land of the Book after the Glorious Protestant Reformation led by John Knox. Teaching, Preaching, Pastoral Care and Evangelism will be Paramount with Links to the United States of America and beyond.





