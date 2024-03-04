Campaign Image

5 K & Fun Run Fundraiser

 USD $25,000

 USD $866

Campaign created by james loomer

After 27 years of Christian Education, we are upgrading the facilities.  ALSO, we are 
burdened to assist Pro-Life ministries, so we intend to donate $1,000 to a local ministry.


Recent Donations
Taylor LaFountain
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Gianni Troia
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Jennifer Botsko
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

WagnerMarano
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Susan Burnaka
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

John Gaffney
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

5K Registration Plus

PegArch Architecture
$ 150.00 USD
11 months ago

Best of luck on your fundraising efforts! From the team at PegArch Architecture

Tony Carella
$ 30.00 USD
11 months ago

Faria family
$ 90.00 USD
11 months ago

Gianni Rogers
$ 72.00 USD
11 months ago

Payment for 2 5K run participants and 1 fun run participant

Arena Custom Construction LLC
$ 150.00 USD
11 months ago

Looking forward to another great race! Happy to support!

Carella Family
$ 102.00 USD
1 year ago

Registration Fee for 3 participants for 5K and 1 participant for Fun Run.

Anonymous Giver
$ 72.00 USD
1 year ago

Payment for 2 5K run participants and 1 fun run participant

Updates

MCA 5K Race and Fun Run 2025

March 10th, 2025

Welcome to the Give Send Go page for Milford Christian Academy's 5K fundraiser! By donating through this page, you'll be automatically registered for the race. Alternatively, you can also choose to register and pay in person on the day of the event using cash, check, or online payment.

The funds raised will support our small local non-profit private school and promote community engagement, while offering local businesses a chance to showcase their brands. This year's race will take place on May 17th, with registration starting at 7:30 AM.

Early registration costs $30 and includes a t-shirt while supplies last. If you register on the day of the event, there will be an additional $5 fee. We also have a fun run for children under 10, with a registration fee of $12. Please make checks payable to MCA, noting "5K/fun run" in the comments section.

There will be an award ceremony recognizing the top two male and female finishers in each age group.

