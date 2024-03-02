Campaign Image

Mission trip support for Ting at Harbor

Raised:

 USD $1,505

Hey everyone, My church has provided an opportunity to go on my first mission trip to Thailand and Cambodia in November. I was there last year visiting my extended family for the very first time since I’ve moved to the states in 1985. Most of my focus should be medically based, but I will be ready to help wherever needed. I’m asking for your prayers and financial support. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Proud of you Ting!! Go be a blessing!

Beuak Thavisouk
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Robert Pettersen
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Good bless

Wade Melissa Bryant
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

May God use you for His glory!

Steve Vachon
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Paige
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Wonderful cause Ting helping make the world a better place

Bert and Kitty
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Very glad you are going to your first medical mission trip! Will be praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Enjoy the trip!

Jack
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Hi Ting! Glad to help and hope that you're able to raise your full amount and have a tremendous trip and service project.

Mia
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Wishing you all the best on your adventure! How exciting!

Vy Thiphanh Nasuti
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

What an incredible opportunity to share your knowledge & love for humanity. Safe travels, Ting!

Khaek Outhit
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

Wishing you the best of luck as you embark on this journey!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Safe travels!

James Donaghue
$ 300.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Good Luck Ting

Dawn Restuccia
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Ting will be a fantastic addition to the team!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

Ting, take your art supplies! And please share pictures and thoughts/observations of your experience.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Tim Kinkead
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Good luck Ting!

