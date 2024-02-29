Mission trip support for Ed and Kate at Harbor

Hey everyone, Kate and I have been putting forth a lot of thought and prayers about our involvement with Harbor Church. We want to be the hands and feet of God. Our church has provided an opportunity to go on our first missions trip. Kate is going to Puerto Rico at the end of April where she will have the chance to share God’s love through construction, VBS, and community outreach. I am going to Thailand and Cambodia in November. Most of my focus will be medically based, but we will be ready to help wherever needed. We are asking for your prayers as our family starts to explore this next step is our faith journey.





Numerous friends have encouraged us to start a page for donations. All funds will be put towards our mission and to the communities we’re visiting. So, if you feel it on your heart to give to the communities we are visiting, you can donate below.