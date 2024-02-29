Campaign Image

Mission trip support for Ed and Kate at Harbor

Hey everyone, Kate and I have been putting forth a lot of thought and prayers about our involvement with Harbor Church. We want to be the hands and feet of God. Our church has provided an opportunity to go on our first missions trip. Kate is going to Puerto Rico at the end of April where she will have the chance to share God’s love through construction, VBS, and community outreach. I am going to Thailand and Cambodia in November. Most of my focus will be medically based, but we will be ready to help wherever needed. We are asking for your prayers as our family starts to explore this next step is our faith journey. 


Numerous friends have encouraged us to start a page for donations. All funds will be put towards our mission and to the communities we’re visiting. So, if you feel it on your heart to give to the communities we are visiting, you can donate below. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

John and Dinah
$ 400.00 USD
9 months ago

God Bless You Both

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
10 months ago

Bethany Bucklew
$ 40.00 USD
11 months ago

Brad and Pam Cooper
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

So proud of you two; sending and putting Psalm 91 upon both of you. Love Pam.

Evan Grills
$ 20.00 USD
11 months ago

The Rubys
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Kris and Hillary
$ 400.00 USD
11 months ago

💕

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
11 months ago

Excited for you guys! Good be a light!

Cody Adkinson
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Your old drill partner is now a prayer partner! As iron sharpens iron...

Cassell
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Love ya guys. God Bless You!

Melanie Barton
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Go Bizoriks! You’ve been a blessing to us. Go be a blessing to the world. We love ya!

