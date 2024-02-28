Supporting the Kalbaugh Family

In October of 2023, Derrick Kalbaugh, also known as Diggit, was in a terrible accident. This father of 7 has mounting medical bills and is unable to work at the moment. The couple are doing their best to paid down the medical bills while raising a family and maintaining a farm. Thank goodness the kids have been involved with the farming as they're the ones that have been keeping that going with help from church friends and neighbors.

All this while trying to build a house fromthe ground up that's big enough for them. Diggit was the main man on the job so construction has come to a halt until he's able to handle the labor. At that point, we're hoping to get some hands on deck to help the process move a little faster.

Diggit has some amazing God moments to share. He definitely recognizes that the Good Lord spared his life. If you're interested in hearing his story, just reach out to him. I'm sure he'd be happy to share his testimony of saving grace with you.



