Supporting Collin Francis

We are setting up this page to help my son with his cost of living expenses, wage loss, and legal fees. Collin is suffering from permanent optical nerve damage. He is and will be unable to work for a while until we can re-establish a new baseline.

This is Collins Story:

My son had been having intense “migraines” for weeks and suffered vision loss from them. He had gone into the ER in the span of three weeks about 5 times with the same symptoms, they did the same scans and blood tests and sent him home pumped full of fluids and gave him a migraine concoction that proved unhelpful every time they administered it. Even after Collin told them that it wasn’t working. Fast forward to last week Friday (beginning of February), my son has an eye appointment and the optometrist tells him that she is surprised that he is even able to see with how much optic nerve swelling he has and that he needed to go to the ER right away.

My son got admitted into the ER to which they did Spinal Tap procedure which concluded that he has Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension. Which basically means that he had extreme swelling and fluid trapped behind his eyes for weeks and they were unaware of the cause at this point. During the spinal tap they released some of the fluid and the doctors were amazed at how much pressure and fluid came out. An amount of pressure that should never be on the eyes, ever let alone for 3 weeks. The doctors still don’t know what might have caused this. This spinal tap procedure lead to Collins vision going from blurry to almost completely gone.

They then told us that he was going to need emergency brain surgery. Essentially, they were going to do a Brain tap to capture this fluid as it came and release it out of his brain. We were so nervous. I felt like I could puke when another brain surgeon enters the picture saying that Collin has a blood clot in his brain that was likely the cause of the fluid buildup behind his optic nerve. This doctor strongly encouraged that the blood clot be removed (which if we would’ve stayed with the first offer, that blood clot would still be in Collins brain and he would have likely been killed by) by going in and administering two chemicals to erode at the blood clot until small enough to remove on its own. Two chemicals that had to be heavily monitored in his brain. A Surgery that is quite rare and extremely dangerous. He went into emergency brain surgery after the clot had been discovered, taking the new surgeons suggestions at the removal of the blood clot.

In our opinion, the second surgeon saved Collins life. Collins vision had been reduced significantly at this point at this point and without this doctor finding the blood clot on the last MRI, I struggle to fathom what I might be writing at this moment. Collins vision has improved slightly but is barely operating at less than 20 % of what his vision used to be.

When I visited the ICU and even now back home, he can’t see me.

His eyes have trouble focusing and at this point has let us know that he is unable to see much outside of shapes. They released him back home after 8 days in the ICU. He needs people with him at all times, and Social Security Disability may not be able to help, since his “diagnosis” hasn’t spanned long enough.

The ophthalmologist doesn’t know if Collin will get any more of his vision back and if he does what that timeline might look like. They told him that they would be surprised if he came out of this without some type of permanent damage. Some family members are going to be helping with in-home care and eye rehabilitation for a bit.

So many MRIs, so many doctors and RN’s and Nurses and not one found this (blood clot) until the 11th hour? No-one believed my son when he said he was hurting to the point of almost losing his life and losing most of his vision. It hurts to know that this could have been avoided had Collin been listened to, if someone would’ve heard him when he said it’s my eyes and a not a typical migraine. Collin is suffering from permanent eye damage because no one believed him. The original hospital bill was over 40,000 if that helps with perspective.

Any contribution helps seriously,

even simply a share or a kind word to Collin. We appreciate your time for reading this. Please be well. And help as you are able.



