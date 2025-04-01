Assist the Domenech Family

Our family could use a miracle to be able to secure a safe roof over our heads.

My name is Naryamie, I am a wife and mother of 3.



Over the last few years, we have experienced difficulties, due to loss of job, inability to secure a new one for too long (lots of interviews and potential offers that never came through), along with the high cost of living that is affecting everyone, not just us.

We had to move out of our apt, as it was through a previous employer, and we were blessed to be able to stay for as long as we were, but unfortunately, our credit is ruined, we have an eviction, and our money has run out. We can’t find a place to rent because we do not look good on paper, we are hoping to secure an RV to buy for cheap, that my husband can fix up. The point is to have a roof for my children, whatever that looks like.

We are paying day to day at an extended stay hotel, and we could use a miracle. Staying here, for the sake of the kids is taking most of our money, its impossible to save the money we need to make this possible.

If you are reading this, know that I wish I had any other option. We have no friends or family who can assist us, and we can’t find programs to assist families.

if I had any other option, I’d take it.

If you can’t assist, know that I understand completely. Please just say a prayer for us.