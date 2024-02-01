Campaign Image

100 Miles for FCA & Feed My Starving Children

Raised:

 USD $1,200

Campaign created by Adam Burke

Campaign funds will be received by Adam Burke

100 Miles for FCA & Feed My Starving Children

FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.

FMSC's mission

Feeding God’s starving children hungry in body and spirit.

The approach

Our process is simple. Donations given by people just like you fund the meal ingredients. Volunteers hand-pack the meals. Meals are donated to FMSC food partners around the world, where kids are fed and lives are saved! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Congrats on the race and helping a great charity

Brandon Ivey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Herbic Family
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

You got this, Adam!

Colby Perdue
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Go get 'em!!

Brian Perdue
$ 500.00 USD
11 months ago

Great causes and 100 miles is no joke…you got this!

Stephen Gustafson
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Dave Noel
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Excellent adventure and causes!

Adam Burke
$ 300.00 USD
11 months ago

Let’s Go!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo