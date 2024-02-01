100 Miles for FCA & Feed My Starving Children

FCA focuses on serving local communities around the globe by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.

FMSC's mission

Feeding God’s starving children hungry in body and spirit.

The approach

Our process is simple. Donations given by people just like you fund the meal ingredients. Volunteers hand-pack the meals. Meals are donated to FMSC food partners around the world, where kids are fed and lives are saved!