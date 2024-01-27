Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $13,955
Cooking Capable is a series of workshops to teach those in the special needs community and their families how to make simple, affordable, healthy and delicious meals.
A workshop consists of kitchen safety training and use of adaptable tools, making a drink, appetizer or side dish, entree and dessert. An adaptive movement component is also added to help with overall health.
Steming from a local 4-H project, teen Ivy Prince has arranged a team of volunteers from professional chefs, restraunt and business owners, church members and other youth and adult volunteers.
She recently received national recognition for both 4-H and NSHSS for her community service project.
The goal is to be able to reach more special needs communities nationally and help build their confidence within their own communities.
Cooking Capable's motto is You never know what you are capable of until given the chance to try.
Please consider donating to help give this wonderful community a chance to try.
Love this ! Continue Blessing others as you are. God definitely sees your work 🥰
We want to thank the Loris Area Homeschool Group who gives us support in so many different ways. You were instrumental in helping us raise $700 on 2 separate fundraisers. This money allowed Ivy to travel to Atlanta to make her presentation. Thank you all and God bless, The Prince Family
Over the past year with very little or mostly no solicitation we have had friends and family who have graciously given us gifts of money to support Cooking Capable. Some of these people were family members, while others were long-time friends, and some were even very new friends. I believe these people simply got a glimpse of Ivy's vision and felt led to give to this cause. These gifts are amazing. Thank you and God's blessings on all of our friends and family, The Prince Family
"Cooking Capable with Ivy" recently won a $500 Grant from Hershey's. Thank you to Hershey's Chocolate. This was definitely a sweet surprise!
Good luck Ivy! I have faith that you are going to be wildly successful in this endeavor.
Love to the whole Prince family as they continue to show love to the special needs community. Thank you for all you do.
This was another grant that Ivy won. She was one of only 10 in the whole nation to win this. She had to travel to Atlanta and present before a panel of judge and an audience of about one thousand.
This was a grant that Ivy won. The Cooking Capable project was one of only 12 in the whole nation to be selected.
May the blessings continue to flow abundantly
You’re Amazing! Thank you for what you do.
