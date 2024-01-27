Cooking Capable is a series of workshops to teach those in the special needs community and their families how to make simple, affordable, healthy and delicious meals.

A workshop consists of kitchen safety training and use of adaptable tools, making a drink, appetizer or side dish, entree and dessert. An adaptive movement component is also added to help with overall health.

Steming from a local 4-H project, teen Ivy Prince has arranged a team of volunteers from professional chefs, restraunt and business owners, church members and other youth and adult volunteers.

She recently received national recognition for both 4-H and NSHSS for her community service project.

The goal is to be able to reach more special needs communities nationally and help build their confidence within their own communities.

Cooking Capable's motto is You never know what you are capable of until given the chance to try.

Please consider donating to help give this wonderful community a chance to try.