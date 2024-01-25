Save the Hereford

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,520
Campaign funds will be received by Kim Syth
Kim and Pete own the Hereford Bar and Grill in Noxon Montana. It burned down 2 years ago, they rebuilt.
The "New Hereford" became a community fixture. They were the only sit down dinner place for 20 miles in any direction. They hosted birthday parties, pizza parties for kids sports teams, Veterans dinners and supported local charitable causes. Local musicians played at open mic on Sunday afternoons. They provided over 10 local jobs.
The week of January 15th, 2024 Kim had one daughter with injuries from a slip and fall, another daughter in the hospital with serious pregnancy complications, Pete had a heart attack, the insurance company was cancelling their insurance and the the building burned down in an unusual manner which is still being investigated.
While many would call it quits, they are trying to make a comeback.
Kim and Pete could use a change in their luck and Noxon needs the Hereford.
Here's your chance to help!
❤️❤️❤️
Look forward to having drinks and a burger again!!!!
We are praying for you and your entire family. We ask the Father for the best outcome for each of you and the business The Herford. May God direct your paths and give you understand beyond you comprehension . I encourage you to seek Him for all your needs and direction for your lives. May God bless you as you seek Him for help in your situation and lives. In Jesus Name , Amen
