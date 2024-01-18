TEST Dominican 11824

Goal:
DOP RD$1,000
Raised:
DOP RD$900
You should be descriptive as you explain why you are raising money. Invite people into your story. Let possible Givers know what difference their money will make.You should be descriptive as you explain why you are raising money. Invite people into your story. Let possible Givers know what difference their money will make.You should be descriptive as you explain why you are raising money. Invite people into your story. Let possible Givers know what difference their money will make.You should be descriptive as you explain why you are raising money. Invite people into your story. Let possible Givers know what difference their money will make.You should be descriptive as you explain why you are raising money. Invite people into your story. Let possible Givers know what difference their money will make.You should be descriptive as you explain why you are raising money. Invite people into your story. Let possible Givers know what difference their money will make.
test
test
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.