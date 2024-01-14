Help for Vaccine Injury

I got the covid vaccine in March of 2021 and it has caused substantial strain on my health and our finances. What started off as a rash on my injection arm turned into a vaccine reaction nightmare. I am now dealing with a life long demyelinating disease because of this reaction, optic nerve damage, vascular and skin issues, autonomic nervous system issues, mobility problems, and other unlisted problems. I have been hospitalized numerous times from the havoc this has wrecked upon my central nervous system, spinal cord and brain. I have documented from the start of my illness on various social media platforms. As many have followed my journey, I am asking for your help. As my family has hit rock bottom, we have fought hard to make our way back out of the hole this has caused us. I plan on using donations towards bettering my health with supplements and off label treatments I can not currently afford, as well as small things we find ourself in need of with our minimal income. I know God has so much in store for our family and for my life advocating for informed consent.





All of this being said, please fully inform yourself on any medical treatments or decisions you make. If we deserve to know the risks with Tylenol, we deserve to know with anything else, especially with experimental mandated injections.





Thank you,

The Johnson Family