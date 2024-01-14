Jerusalem brethren

We have friends and family over in Jerusalem, a brother is being called to spread the word of repentance through Messiah, and share the message of hope and restoration. We are looking to help him in lodging for these critical times for about three months, and help him with some necessities, as he has exhausted his funds. He is currently heavily involved in helping the homeless and hungry there. Your donation of any amount will help to continue the Heavenly Fathers work in the Land of Jerusalem. May YHWH shine His face upon us all, and protect us in these times.