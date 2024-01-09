







To reach out to the 82% of women who are wounded by having an abortion, and do not know where to get to connected to for healing and freedom. Vision: To bring women to a place of Restored Purpose that God has created them for by using their healed testimony to reach out to other women.



The 3rd Digital Billboard reaching out to the Abortion Wounded woman and to those women who are thinking about having an abortion. You can see it for 2 weeks on I69 N by the I469 exit and 2 weeks on I69S close to the Lutheran Hospital exit.

With Abortions raising 11% since Roe was overturned these billboards are so necessary. Especially since our churches don’t want to talk about it.

With the harvest being so vast, the Lord has put on my heart to start putting up Digital Billboards reaching out to the “other” side of abortion. Are we not to do Mathew 28:19-20?

My vison is to see Digital Billboards across not only Fort Wayne, In., but across the state of Indiana and other states as well.

I cannot do this alone! The cost for one side, for one month is $1200.00. The Lord has shown favor on this project by connecting me to Larmar Advertising with the cost being the same regardless of the size and location of the billboards.

I am asking you to pray and contribute to, the administration costs of Restored Purpose and for this God directed project. You can give by going to https://givesendgo.com/restoredpurpose , or by sending a check to: Restored Purpose (addressed envelope enclosed). Please prayerfully consider to give to the most untapped mission field.

“Each one should use whatever gift he has received to serve others, faithfully administering God’s grace in its various forms.”

I Peter 4:10

A warrior for Christ, The Board

Priscila J. Baughman Lisa Davis Nola Morris

Kris Meidinger Brenda Pressler

Director/CEO Kim Nance Kathy Lindley

