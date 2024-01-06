Campaign Image

God's Special Forces Ministries

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Mark Morrison

Campaign funds will be received by Mark Morrison

We at God's Special Forces Ministries are seeking donations to help fund a new building for our mission work helping lead people to Jesus Christ. If we reach our goal we can get our new building and help do the Lord's work.

Recent Donations
ROBBIE Finley
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Robert Miles
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessings Brother. Deus Vult

Chris ONeill
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

I wish I could give more, but I’m a low-income senior and I have my own financial challenges these days. God bless your organization, though! I hope your campaign is a *h7ge* success!

Updates

Prayer Requests

