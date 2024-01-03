Care for Phooeys Phoster Kitties

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Raised:
CAD $240
Campaign funds will be received by Jeffery Clayton
Hello everyone. I have been involved with saving stray cats for years and have recently decided to start my own stray animal rescue. The funds you are donating will go to vet bills, traps for catching strays and food while they are in my care waiting for adoption.
Wishing Phooeys phoster Kitties the best going forward!
God Bless you and the kitties, Jeff!
