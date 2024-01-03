Campaign Image

Care for Phooeys Phoster Kitties

Goal:

 CAD $5,000

Raised:

 CAD $240

Campaign created by Jeffery Clayton

Campaign funds will be received by Jeffery Clayton

Hello everyone. I have been involved with saving stray cats for years and have recently decided to start my own stray animal rescue. The funds you are donating will go to vet bills, traps for catching strays and food while they are in my care waiting for adoption. 

kathyinvancouver
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

Wishing Phooeys phoster Kitties the best going forward!

Rosemary zz
$ 20.00 CAD
1 year ago

Randy Kearnes
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Dirtlump
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Camilla
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

God Bless you and the kitties, Jeff!

