Uniting for Liberty

Monthly Goal:

 USD $1,500

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Liberty Leaders Unite

Campaign funds will be received by Lisha Kilgus

Uniting for Liberty

🗽 Celebrating Liberty! We are ready to empower "We the People" in 2024! Join us in shaping a brighter future. Support our cause with a monthly, or one-time donation, fueling much needed solutions with education, awareness, and training initiatives. Let's stand united for liberty! 🇺🇸 United, we stand; divided, we fall! We need to UNITE and stand TOGETHER! 

Share this with everyone to Unite for Liberty!

www.libertyleadersunite.org


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

I love what you are doing! God bless you abundantly!!

Human Trafficking event
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Brigid
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for all you do!!

Angelic
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo