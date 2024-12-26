Panhead's HonorBound ministry

Hello, I'm Michael Fuss, aka "Panhead"Mike, or "PreacherPan".

A chaplain in the HonorBound Motorcycle Ministry.

I have also, with the help of God, built a well equipped garage with the intention to help those that can not afford to repair their primary vehicle they need to get to work, grocery store, Dr appointments, etc.

A health issue has kept me from my full time job, so I'm following God's leading to use my time in full time Ministry as a missionary in the Motorcycle world and helping families that can't afford transportation repairs.

I'm asking for your help to bring God's word to places He is rarely heard in the Motorcycle "Biker" world, and to physically help people, families, that can not afford expensive mechanical work.

Thank you for your consideration.