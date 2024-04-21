Appian Way Hike for Epileptic Kids in Uganda

Goal:
USD $300
Raised:
USD $320
Campaign funds will be received by Lincoln Flake
HIKING FOR NEEDY CHILDREN IN AFRICA! Please support.
ABOUT ME: My name is Lincoln Flake and I am a 15-year-old boy seeking to help African children with epilepsy. I grew up witnessing my older brother’s horrific attacks in the in morning, doctors intubating him in our living room, and ambulances taking him away to hospitals – not knowing if I would ever see him again. He was blessed to live in a country with good health care that has saved his life many times. This has encouraged me to help less fortunate kids in poorer nations.
PREVIOUS HIKES: Last August, I hiked a 20-mile section of the Roman Hadrian’s Wall and raised $600 for Holy Cross clinic in Kenya run by the Catholic Daughters of Charity.
APRIL HIKE: This April (19-21), I would like to raise another $600 dollars by walking part the famous Roman Appian Way from Castel Gandolfo to the Vatican City (18 miles).
THE CAUSE: The funds will go through a Christian-based medical charity for a hospital in Uganda treating children for a variety of illnesses, including Epilepsy. 100% of raised money will go to the cause.
Good work Lincoln
Good luck Lincoln!
Keep up the good work
Awesome
Great initiative! Good luck!
April 21st, 2024
Thank you to everyone that donated. We are back and finished the 15 mile hike on a wonderful, sunny day in Rome. We visited the catacombs of Rome on the way and saw where the early Saints gathered and were buried. We also visited the Mamertine Prison and saw the cell that Paul and Peter were likely held in. Most importantly we visited the Rome Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints! Again - thank you for your donations - we are now arranging to transfer the funds to hospital in Uganda.
March 17th, 2024
