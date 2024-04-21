Appian Way Hike for Epileptic Kids in Uganda

HIKING FOR NEEDY CHILDREN IN AFRICA! Please support.



ABOUT ME: My name is Lincoln Flake and I am a 15-year-old boy seeking to help African children with epilepsy. I grew up witnessing my older brother’s horrific attacks in the in morning, doctors intubating him in our living room, and ambulances taking him away to hospitals – not knowing if I would ever see him again. He was blessed to live in a country with good health care that has saved his life many times. This has encouraged me to help less fortunate kids in poorer nations.



PREVIOUS HIKES: Last August, I hiked a 20-mile section of the Roman Hadrian’s Wall and raised $600 for Holy Cross clinic in Kenya run by the Catholic Daughters of Charity.



APRIL HIKE: This April (19-21), I would like to raise another $600 dollars by walking part the famous Roman Appian Way from Castel Gandolfo to the Vatican City (18 miles).



THE CAUSE: The funds will go through a Christian-based medical charity for a hospital in Uganda treating children for a variety of illnesses, including Epilepsy. 100% of raised money will go to the cause.



