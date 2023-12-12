Campaign Image

Scotland fund

Goal:

 CAD $2,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,600

Campaign created by Joel Ferrie

Scotland fund

Gregg and Vikki Ferrie have always wanted to go to Scotland, but raising a family and spending time with their children and grandchildren have been they're priority. It's time they enjoyed a trip that they have dreamed of doing for decades. This is more of a fund to help with the cost of the flights! Thank you to whoever can contribute.

Recent Donations
Show:
Dan
$ 200.00 CAD
7 months ago

Happy Fathers Day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
8 months ago

Mothers Day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 year ago

Happy Sailing!

Updates

Prayer Requests

