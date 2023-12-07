Liberty Jump Team is a non-profit organization seeking to honor and serve veterans by conducting commemorative Airborne Operations and Veterans outreach programs throughout the United States and Europe. We train new members on military style, round canopy jumps from vintage WWII C-47 aircraft and educate the public on the sacrifices of all eras of veterans. Since 2005, Liberty Jump Team has taken over 200 veterans back to battlefields in Normandy, France and Bastogne, Belgium. We provide Veterans a place to call home and a chance to be a part of a team to help revive the camaraderie they felt while on active duty. Our members are our mission.

Every dollar donated with be matched (up to $2,000) by Umapine Creamery, an artisan cheese maker from Eastern Oregon. This money will be used to support our Veteran outreach programs. We and our Veterans thank you for your support.