Liberty Jump Team

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $917

Campaign created by Kris Carroll

Campaign funds will be received by Liberty Jump Team Inc

Liberty Jump Team

Liberty Jump Team is a non-profit organization seeking to honor and serve veterans by conducting commemorative Airborne Operations and Veterans outreach programs throughout the United States and Europe.  We train new members on military style, round canopy jumps from vintage WWII C-47 aircraft and educate the public on the sacrifices of all eras of veterans.  Since 2005, Liberty Jump Team has taken over 200 veterans back to battlefields in Normandy, France and Bastogne, Belgium. We provide Veterans a place to call home and a chance to be a part of a team to help revive the camaraderie they felt while on active duty.  Our members are our mission.  

Every dollar donated with be matched (up to $2,000) by Umapine Creamery, an artisan cheese maker from Eastern Oregon. This money will be used to support our Veteran outreach programs.  We and our Veterans thank you for your support. 

Recent Donations
Show:
TJ Louw
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force!

Sasha Rooney
$ 150.00 USD
11 months ago

Laudezut
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Dennis Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

All The Way to Normandy. Salute Greatest Generation Gentleman.

Sean Lockhead
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Michael Arnold
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

All American Veteran
$ 82.00 USD
1 year ago

Put on your boots and parachutes!

Might Arnold
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Paxton Windholz
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

JWK
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Sean Lockhead
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

