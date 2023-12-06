TEST CAD 12623

Introduction: RescueDirect.org

TWO TERRIBLE WARS

February 24th 2022



Russia attacks Ukraine







Suffering of the innocent begins





October 7th 2023





Hamas attacks Israel





Suffering of the innocent begins





History Brief:





This summer, when the war in Ukraine was already more than 12 months old, the RescueDirect Team thought to launch its new and innovative Charity Donation Platform during the 4th quarter of this 2023. Then low and behold, came the massacre of October 7th in Israel. Within the span of 18 months, with little or no warning, WAR on two continents had begun.





Originally, RescueDirect charity efforts were designed to help the innocent people that have been devastated by the war in Ukraine, but due to the 2nd outbreak of war in the Middle East it is believed,,, by the RescueDirect founder,,, that as Christians we have a duty to do our best to provided rescue assistance to innocent people in need, therein Ukraine-Israel-Palestine, and elsewhere. Please join us in this effort.





What is the Rescue Direct Organization all about ??





In a simple sentence, it can be said that RescueDirect is a new charity organization, with an innovative online platform, that will allow people to make direct donations, and perhaps even create friendships, with people and families in need around the world. RescueDirect will provide charity donors the ability give money directly to people and families that are found on the RescueDirect.org website. Furthermore, if a donor and charity recipients are willing to communicate, RescueDirect will be provided contact mediums, like phone-email-video communication information and access.





This sort of work is extremely serious, too big and too important to handle without partners. We are in need of prayers, volunteers, financial aide and,,, blessing from above,,, if we are to become successful and impactful in the most positive ways.





Who is John Thomas Schuesler??





John Thomas is a happily married Christian man, former U.S. Congressional Candidate in 2020, and a successful global entrepreneur that has lived and worked in Europe, both East and West, for decades. He's been trying to retire without much success in doing so, as he now finds himself creating the new charity platform RescueDirect.org :-)





His Bio / Resume can be found on his former Congressional campaign website (mentioned below), where some people now say that his published 250 word campaign statement of 2019, predicted the cultural chaos that is now found in the United States today.





electjohnthomas.com

Who are the Team Ukraine members?





Most of the RescueDirect Team members are volunteer Ukrainian citizens. There have been a good number of team members that have come and gone, due to the war, ongoing 24/7/365 in their backyards. Many of them have begun working with RescueDirect only to be forced to leave their home, or their country, for their own personal survival. Your contributions will provide an increased measure of stability and modest income.

How will your Donations be used by Rescue Direct??



