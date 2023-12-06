Campaign Image

TEST CAD 12623

Monthly Goal:

 CAD $1,000

Total Raised:

 CAD $143

Raised this month:

 CAD $0

Campaign created by Thomas Pierson

Campaign funds will be received by Unique DBA

TEST CAD 12623

  • Introduction: RescueDirect.org
  • DONATE to RescueDirect.org TODAY
  • YOU can Turn a Negative into a POSITIVE
  • TODAY YOU can Help Us make a DIFFERENCE

TWO TERRIBLE WARS 

February 24th 2022

Russia attacks Ukraine


Suffering of the innocent begins


   October 7th 2023


 Hamas attacks Israel


Suffering of the innocent begins


****************************


History Brief:


This summer, when the war in Ukraine was already more than 12 months old, the RescueDirect Team thought to launch its new and innovative Charity Donation Platform during the 4th quarter of this 2023. Then low and behold, came the massacre of October 7th in Israel. Within the span of 18 months, with little or no warning, WAR on two continents had begun.


Originally, RescueDirect charity efforts were designed to help the innocent people that have been devastated by the war in Ukraine, but due to the 2nd outbreak of war in the Middle East it is believed,,, by the RescueDirect founder,,, that as Christians we have a duty to do our best to provided rescue assistance to innocent people in need, therein Ukraine-Israel-Palestine, and elsewhere. Please join us in this effort.


What is the Rescue Direct Organization all about ??


In a simple sentence, it can be said that RescueDirect is a new charity organization, with an innovative online platform, that will allow people to make direct donations, and perhaps even create friendships, with people and families in need around the world. RescueDirect will provide charity donors the ability give money directly to people and families that are found on the RescueDirect.org website. Furthermore, if a donor and charity recipients are willing to communicate, RescueDirect will be provided contact mediums, like phone-email-video communication information and access.


This sort of work is extremely serious, too big and too important to handle without partners. We are in need of prayers, volunteers, financial aide and,,, blessing from above,,, if we are to become successful and impactful in the most positive ways.


Who is John Thomas Schuesler??


John Thomas is a happily married Christian man, former U.S. Congressional Candidate in 2020, and a successful global entrepreneur that has lived and worked in Europe, both East and West, for decades. He's been trying to retire without much success in doing so, as he now finds himself creating the new charity platform RescueDirect.org :-)


His Bio / Resume can be found on his former Congressional campaign website (mentioned below), where some people now say that his published 250 word campaign statement of 2019, predicted the cultural chaos that is now found in the United States today.


electjohnthomas.com

Who are the Team Ukraine members?


  • Most of the RescueDirect Team members are volunteer Ukrainian citizens. There have been a good number of team members that have come and gone, due to the war, ongoing 24/7/365 in their backyards. Many of them have begun working with RescueDirect only to be forced to leave their home, or their country, for their own personal survival. Your contributions will provide an increased measure of stability and modest income.

How will your Donations be used by Rescue Direct??


  • With our website completed, you'll then be able to help rescue a person or a family in need. You'll have the ability to make direct donations and communications with the folks you have selected.
  • Begin to pay our Volunteer Staff members
  • Register as a 501(c)(3) Non Profit Corporation
  • We will continue to work remotely, keeping overhead costs down, and at the same time, we'll be getting as much money as possible to those in need.
  • We will establish a network of volunteers in the Middle East, and replicate what we are doing in Ukraine.
Recent Donations
Show:
Tim Thomas
$ 10.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 CAD
1 year ago

Test for balance Trasaction

Paul Thomas
$ 7.00 CAD
1 year ago

Tom Ronald
$ 7.00 CAD
1 year ago

Heather Thomas
$ 7.00 CAD
1 year ago

Rob Thomas
$ 7.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
1 year ago

Testing anonymous

Tim Thomas
$ 40.00 CAD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo