Giving Tuesday

Everything being done right now in the US is done by design. We need to unite as We The People and stand up for our freedoms! 🇺🇸❤️🙏

www.libertyleadersunite.org

🎉🎉I am so excited to announce that Liberty Leaders Unite is now an official 501c3 non profit organization.🎉🎉





Our Mission:

Believers in Christ empowering Americans to unite as leaders while educating, training, activating, and preserving all God-given freedoms under the U.S. Constitution in the areas of all faiths, education and combating human trafficking





Who We Are

Liberty Leaders Unite is a nonpartisan coalition of diverse individuals united behind a sacred purpose – defending liberty.​





We are everyday Americans from all backgrounds and faith traditions who believe our innate human rights come from God, not government. We know that the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.





Our coalition includes pastors, ministry leaders, rights advocates, students, parents, educators, attorneys, and conscientious citizens. What brings us together is a shared commitment to advancing freedom, justice and human dignity for all.





We take an active stand against all forms of human exploitation and oppression. We believe no one is free when others are enslaved.





Our methods are rooted in faith, compassion, reason and moral courage. We aim to educate, inspire and empower our neighbors to become forces for liberty.





With malice toward none and charity for all, we pursue reconciliation and redemption along with resistance and reform. We seek to ignite consciences, open minds, heal divides and activate citizens to create positive change.





We are people of goodwill united by shared values across political lines. We are Liberty Leaders Unite.





Your donation will help in the areas of liberty and freedom of religion, education, and combating human trafficking!





Thank you and may the Lord bless you!





