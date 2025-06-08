Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,805
Campaign funds will be received by Brittany Kennedy
On June 7 th 2025 at approximately 6:30 pm I Kyle & Ashley Pugh received a call from some great friends of ours that their home has burned down. They’ve lost everything all their clothes all their personal belongings “everything”. This is everyone’s worst nightmare and I wish it was a nightmare but it isn’t. Let me tell you a little about this wonderful family.
Adam and Brittany and they’re two awesome kids Mea who is 13 and Rylan is 9 years old . They’re some of the best folks you could ever meet. They will Do anything to help anyone. It’s in these times they need help like never before. If you’re able to give please give whatever God lays on your heart to give. It will be very appreciated in this terrible time. God bless you all and if you’re unable to give just simply share it to your social media accounts to help them.
Prayers and well wishes for healing and recovery. ❤️🩹
Praying for your family
Prayers for the Kennedy family.
Praying for you & yours.
Lord I ask you to give this family a sense of peace in the midst of this storm.
"Thank you bro & sis They are so grateful! for your donation and prayers! God bless yall " By Kyle Pugh
sorry for your loss it’s not much but it’s all I can give 🙏
"They are so grateful for the help in this tragic loss!! God bless you " By Kyle Pugh
So sorry for your loss. Hope you can get back on track soon
"Thank you for your donation and your prayers!! God bless you " By Kyle Pugh
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers🙏🏽
"God bless you and thank you for your donation and your prayers!!" By Kyle Pugh
🙏 for provisions for your family. So sorry for your loss. Friend of Kyle Pugh.
"Velmer , Thank you for your donation!! They’re so grateful for you help and for your prayers!! God bless you " By Kyle Pugh
