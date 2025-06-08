Campaign Image

Kennedy Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,805

Campaign created by Kyle Pugh

Campaign funds will be received by Brittany Kennedy

Kennedy Family

On June 7 th 2025 at approximately 6:30 pm I Kyle & Ashley Pugh received a call from some great friends of ours that their home has burned down. They’ve lost everything all their clothes all their personal belongings “everything”. This is everyone’s worst nightmare and I wish it was a nightmare but it isn’t. Let me tell you a little about this wonderful family. 

Adam and Brittany and they’re two awesome kids Mea who is 13 and Rylan is 9 years old . They’re some of the best folks you could ever meet. They will Do anything to help anyone. It’s in these times they need help like never before. If you’re able to give please give whatever God lays on your heart to give. It will be very appreciated in this terrible time. God bless you all and if you’re unable to give just simply share it to your social media accounts to help them. 

Recent Donations
Jenni Waters
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and well wishes for healing and recovery. ❤️‍🩹

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family

The Bells
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for the Kennedy family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Leslie Nash
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you & yours.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

JLP
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lord I ask you to give this family a sense of peace in the midst of this storm.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you bro & sis They are so grateful! for your donation and prayers! God bless yall " By Kyle Pugh

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

sorry for your loss it’s not much but it’s all I can give 🙏

Response from Campaign Owner:

"They are so grateful for the help in this tragic loss!! God bless you " By Kyle Pugh

The Zoggs
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss. Hope you can get back on track soon

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your donation and your prayers!! God bless you " By Kyle Pugh

JD
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Corey Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers🙏🏽

Response from Campaign Owner:

"God bless you and thank you for your donation and your prayers!!" By Kyle Pugh

Velmer Heim
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏 for provisions for your family. So sorry for your loss. Friend of Kyle Pugh.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Velmer , Thank you for your donation!! They’re so grateful for you help and for your prayers!! God bless you " By Kyle Pugh

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

