Kennedy Family

On June 7 th 2025 at approximately 6:30 pm I Kyle & Ashley Pugh received a call from some great friends of ours that their home has burned down. They’ve lost everything all their clothes all their personal belongings “everything”. This is everyone’s worst nightmare and I wish it was a nightmare but it isn’t. Let me tell you a little about this wonderful family.

Adam and Brittany and they’re two awesome kids Mea who is 13 and Rylan is 9 years old . They’re some of the best folks you could ever meet. They will Do anything to help anyone. It’s in these times they need help like never before. If you’re able to give please give whatever God lays on your heart to give. It will be very appreciated in this terrible time. God bless you all and if you’re unable to give just simply share it to your social media accounts to help them.