8 month PNG Missions Trip

Wow, what a journey it’s been! Thank you to all those who continue to support me along this blessed journey at my Discipleship Training School based in Kona, Hawaii. As some of you may know, our outreach locations were announced last week and I had the weekend to pray and listen to God speak over where His plan will take me.

This year is different at YWAM Ships, as this is the first time they will be offering an 8 month outreach mission, as opposed to the normal 2 month mission. The regular 2 month outreach locations are Panama, French Polynesia, the United States, and Hawaii. Papúa New Guinea (PNG) will be the 8 month long missions outreach, due to the increase of oral Bible translation that is taking place. With over 200 different oral languages there is a desperate need for more volunteers in many different positions.

This past week I have prayed considerably about where I am called and I can’t wait to fall in love with God and his people across the nations more fully. Therefore, in December 2023, I will be taking the Gospel to Papúa New Guinea and fulfilling the Great Commission along with the students and staff! I am super grateful to travel across the nations and experience firsthand the gospel and its impact in people’s lives. I know that this next season will be a time filled with testing and sacrifice, but I am confident that there is a multitude of fruit that will be produced as I grow and remain obedient to God. I am so passionate that God’s Word will move peoples’ minds and hearts to new heights, inspiring them to pursue their own walk with Christ that is offered to everyone! I am praying that the people of PNG will move from death to life through the power of Christ and the Holy Spirit! That they will feel the presence of the Lord in their midst like never before, and get a look at what it means to be a Child of the Most High King.

God has already provided so much through the support and prayer that I have received thus far. I would love to invite you to pray along with me for the people of PNG and about joining the story that God is writing in my life by donating to me the amount that you feel God is speaking to you.As of right now the cost of outreach is $3,000, which will cover housing, meals, and transportation expenses. Will you join me on the journey of making Jesus known to the ends of the earth?