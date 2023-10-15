Lois Creager Memorial Caregiver Contribution

In lieu of flowers, please help us thank Lois Creager’s caregivers and further help build memory care at Hartsville Health and Rehab Center in her honor. It took a village for the last 5 years to keep Mom at home, help her through rehab and the many stages of dementia. Her life was extended and happy thanks to this village, much of which was volunteer or at minimum pay. Their sacrifices were priceless in ensuring Lois was cared for, please help us thank them and support them in their care of other families. Thank you.

