Heather's Medical Fund

My Fiancée Heather has undiagnosed Pots or Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome which has totally disabled her as far as working, she has a horrible time just keeping up on household chores and she's in a tremendous amount of pain daily. It pains me to have to go through this daily, but honestly she's my inspiration in life. I greatly appreciate any help that is donated and it will be put to good use helping keep our bills paid. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and if you can't donate then please share!! Thank you once again, and God Bless!!