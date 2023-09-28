Campaign Image

Resecue Orphans Uganda

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Manolito Castro

Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro

Resecue Orphans Uganda

#GivingTuesday2023

My name is Mafubo Rashid the founder of Resecue Orphans Uganda and I work with my sister Kakayi Christine we are located in east Africa Uganda Bugiri District

We are taking care of 45 kids under our ministry

We started this ministry to help kids who are orphans, helpless, street kids and underprivileged to live in dignity and activate hope for them.

We call upon your kind support and help to help kids thrive by providing basic needs like food, clothes, shelter, medication and school fees.

Recent Donations
Show:
Eleni Nicolaidis
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo