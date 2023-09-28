#GivingTuesday2023

My name is Mafubo Rashid the founder of Resecue Orphans Uganda and I work with my sister Kakayi Christine we are located in east Africa Uganda Bugiri District

We are taking care of 45 kids under our ministry

We started this ministry to help kids who are orphans, helpless, street kids and underprivileged to live in dignity and activate hope for them.

We call upon your kind support and help to help kids thrive by providing basic needs like food, clothes, shelter, medication and school fees.