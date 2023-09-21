Simiyu Family Adoption

Our family has been approved for domestic infant adoption through Choice Adoptions! We are setting up this account for any of our friends and family who are interested in becoming part of our adoption journey through financial support. We have already paid around 8k for the preliminary fees and no more fees are due until our family is chosen by a birth mother to potentially adopt her baby as soon as it is born. After we have been matched with a child the remaining fees total around 23k. We are happy to supply a complete breakdown of the fees for our adoption to anyone who is interested.

Choice Adoptions is a local, Christian organization that facilitates open Adoptions to birth mothers located in Oregon and Washington. The birthmother gets to choose the family that she feels is the best match for her and her child.

Please don't feel obligated to give! Our biggest need will always be prayer, so we would be blessed and encouraged to have you pray for the following:

That the birth mother of our future child would make wise and healthy choices during her pregnancy

That her heart would be open to building a lifelong relationship with us and her child

That our hearts will be open to bring her into our family and share God's love for her if she does not already know Him

That the adoption process would go smoothly for everyone involved

That we will have the courage and patience to trust God's plan for our family

That God would equip us to be the best parents for our future child no matter what their physical/mental health may be.

Thank you so much for joining us on this most exciting journey!