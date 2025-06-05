Seeking help while Marcelle recovers

Feb 28th 2025 my husband was hit on his motorcycle while on his way home from work. Due to his injuries, he’s been out of work ever since and now his medical leave has ended (financial help to pay bills). We have been proactive in pursuing every avenue( looked into short term disability and ADA)to keep us afloat and nothing seems to be available. He is getting surgery and will need another 3-6 m of recovery before he can return to work, so this is our last option to try and see if any anyone is looking to help a family in need. The amount we are seeking will cover all our bills for 6m! Please share and donate if you can…. God bless and thanks for your time, I will give updates as often as we get them.