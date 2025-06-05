Seeking help while Marcelle recovers

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $2,650
Campaign funds will be received by Cherise Jones
God bless you
The Bokaie family in San Antonio is praying for you and your family!
Praying for you my brother! God bless you and your family and the work you do for Jesus!
Prayers for you brother .
Praying for Marcelle's healing and blessings for you both.
Our hearts and prayers are with you. We declare healing in the name of Jehovah Rapha, the Great Physician. We love and are praying for you and your family.
Get better Marcelle!
Prayers for Marcel, for rapid and complete healing.
We are praying for complete healing and God’s provision at this time.
July 15th, 2025
Good evening just wanted to let everyone know Marcelle had surgery and was instructed firmly not to use his arm(his dominant hand) for at least 3 months… after that he will undergo physical therapy for who knows how long and all this has to take place before he can be released back to work. We are still currently without any income of any kind and would greatly appreciate your contributions, prayers, and time to share this campaign so we can pay our bills in this time. The contributions we have had thus far have paid us through July but come August 1 we are at $0 again.
July 9th, 2025
July 8th today and we wanted to get on here and say thank you guys so much for the donations that have been given thus far. We have made enough to pay our bills through this month! Marcelle has surgery this week and we will continue to be without income(can’t work) for at least another 3-6 months or more. We continue to stay hopeful that our needs will be met, we keep our trust in the Lord knowing He will provide according to His will. We asked that you continue to share this campaign to help us reach our goal❤️
also, please pray for the procedure🙏🏻 and recovery
June 16th, 2025
Hello and God bless, I just wanted to submit an update and a message of gratitude to each and everyone of you who have taken the time to read this campaign, have shared this campaign or have donated. Because of your generosity, you guys have helped to continue to provide for this family, feed this family get us to and from appointments. You have brought a lot of comfort and given a lot of hope! We now wait for the next steps of surgery. Please continue to keep us in prayer so that one day we can return to normalcy if that is the Lord‘s will! Truly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.❤️
June 7th, 2025
OK, so we scheduled his surgery for 20th of June and then I updated the specialist about our state insurance because my husband’s work insurance has been canceled. Then I get a call the next day and billing is telling me they do not take our state insurance and we will have to cancel all future appointments unless we change his insurance to one that they are contracted with. After being on the phone all day today and making these changes I now find out that none of the doctors that he has been seeing for the past 15 yrs take the new insurance we just switched to! So we had to change his doctor and we are back to square one explaining the whole situation and pulling all records from the accident! New date of surgery is the beginning of July and hopefully we have no other roadblocks! Thank you guys so much for your prayers and your contributions, You are such a blessing to us in our time of need.
June 5th, 2025
Just giving an update because I promised I would keep all who have contributed and those who are interested in contributing updated.
Today, June 4 my husband had his appointment with the specialist and they are scheduling surgery... we knew it but gotta take things one step at a time! His downtime will be 3 to 6 months before he is able to return to any work.
My husband is communicating with his employers and they have already expressed to us that they may not be able to hold his position because they have been without a CDL driver since February... while all of this is happening we currently have no more income, we have used all of our medical leave and this is one of the reasons we continue to reach out and ask for contributions or prayer! In a season where our trust is fully in the Lord!!!
May 31st, 2025
Hello just letting everyone know that he meets with the specialist in Seattle on the 4th, This will give us a plan of action for the future. He’s still in physical therapy and will be for another 2+ months! His work canceled his medical because he’s not been working so we applied for state medical! Thank the Lord for that🙏🏻
May 25th, 2025
Good afternoon…. I’m just giving an update on Marcelles recovery. He is still waiting on a decision from the specialist on surgery(June 4th) we think we know what direction this is going. His last check is this week from medical leave and until he’s medically released(no way that’s happening) this may still be another 9 m of recovery (if surgery is the decision). We have $0 income coming in after 5/24. Many may ask why don’t I work, well We live in our trailer and I exchange our stay for daily duties as a park host! We have been very proactive with reaching out to all resources in this area and now ask for help. If you would like to support us in our time of need any donations and prayers would be appreciated! God bless
May 13th, 2025
Had some scans today and we are waiting to meet up with the doctor next week to review and discuss a plan. Thanks so much for the donations and prayer!! Video is posted of accident on main campaign heading.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.