Campaign Image

Writing to awaken the people

Monthly Goal:

 USD $2,500

Total Raised:

 USD $100

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Clifford Newman

Campaign funds will be received by Clifford Newman

Writing to awaken the people

Ha'lo,
Welcome...  to the on and off again Give Send Go platform.

There is just one program I am promoting going forward.  Oh yes, I am still working on my CRAZY book, but for financial support the "Our Billion Dollar Mission" is the only source of funding I am working with.

Why?

Because OBDM is ALWAYS there, they don't shut you down during low visitors times.
Besides, OBDM is FREE to join and is a GREAT way to grow your wealth.
Here is your personal invite link: https://ourbilliondollarmission.com/cfn7usa

See you there!!

Sincerely,
Clifford Newman
Cliff's eMail address: <cn7usa@gmail.com>

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo