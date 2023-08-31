Supporting Our Family

Life has been pretty difficult the past few years for us after l left a very toxic relationship with nothing but the clothes on our backs. I attended college and attained a certification for medical coding and billing, however getting hired in the field has proven difficult as every company wants you to have 3-5 experience on top of training. I have been working odd jobs and am in the process of starting a business to keep us going but have taken an income loss due to missing 2 weeks of work because I was sick. Ive exhausted all means of help through DSS and CSC here but I am short 1500 for rent. If there are any angels out there willing and able to help us through this rough patch it would help tremendously as we will have no place to go if we lose this place. Thank you for reading and love and light to everyone experiencing hard times. I pray we all get through this.