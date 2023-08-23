RESTORING HOPE & PROCLAIMING SALVATION FOR JESUS!

Dear Brothers' and Sisters',

Holy Temple of Faith Outreach Ministries is an ecclesiastical organization, endeavored to restore hope, faith, and salvation through displaying the love of God throughout the surrounding communities of our ministry. We've dedicated our lives to planting and watering each and every person we come in contact with, through the word and love of God. Knowing emphatically that God will absolutely give the increase, the Lord has strategically placed our ministry in a impoverished and dilapidated community. Our mission is to provide brand new household furniture to those in need, offering them a sense of dignity, hope, and a fresh start. We understand the impact of a comfortable home environment on individuals and families, and we are committed to making a positive change in their lives. With a passionate team and the support of our generous donors and volunteers, we seek to uplift the less fortunate in our community and foster a culture of caring and empathy.

Through monthly city-wide events and various specialized programs, we strive to make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families from all walks of life.



Every month, our Outreach Ministry organizes city-wide furniture giveaways to support families in need. Our logistics team travels hundreds of miles to pickup brand new beds and household furniture to provide to families transitioning out of homelessness or facing financial hardships. Through this initiative, we aim to foster a sense of stability and comfort in their lives, making their houses feel like home.

For the last 28 years, Holy Temple of Faith has been a beacon of light for thousand upon thousand of infants, children, teens, men, women, senior citizens and families.

Our ministry has and continues to help, individuals, families and other organizations, from the human trafficking and domestic violence shelters for both men and women, providing brand new beds and lien, to the Girls Scouts of America, building media centers for the less fortunate. Our organization service Foster Care Children and Families and well as young adults aging out of Foster Care. Holy Temple of Faith provides eye exams and eyeglasses for those in need in addition to, coats, scarfs, gloves/ mittens, boots and shoes, for children in need. And with the help of the United States Marine Corps, our outreach ministry has been afforded the opportunity of ensuring children and families experience Christmas by providing toys annually to well over 1,500 children. Due to the pandemic our ministry had to change the way we provided food for the hungry. The ministry was blessed to be able to partner with a variety of different larger organization securing food for those in need, making sure no one went to bed without a full stomach. We under that knowledge is power, thus providing higher education to those who qualify. We prepare children for school by providing school supplies and uniforms not just during the academic calendar but all year long. The supplies benefit not only school-age students but also adults who may be preparing job-related materials.

Holy Temple of Faith outreach ministry is know for servicing the whole person, mind, body, and soul. The ministry provides reading, writing and mathematical resources, along with our weekly Biblical Studies, open to everyone.

Unfortunately with the rising economy we're facing difficult challenges with the overhead expenses to continue the mission set before the ministry.

As you can see, Holy Temple of Faith genuinely and authentically demonstrates Matthew chapter 25 verses 40, And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’

We have a great task ahead of us!

This is were you come in. We need your help. We're asking for your monetary contribution, and support, so that our ministry can continue the task set before us.

Help us continue to help others.

Remember no amount is to large or small.

His Servant,







