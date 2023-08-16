America 1st Ambassador

Ladies and gentlemen, champions of our great land,





In the heart of today's challenges, I stand as a single mother in Biden's America, grappling with the hardships many of us face. From my desk at a small bank in Buford, I can no longer remain idle. I've been beckoned to a higher calling—to stand as an ambassador for the principles we hold dear.





Our nation's very foundation is at stake. It is with a heavy heart that I reach out, not from comfort, but from conviction. My mission is to save the American dream, one that I cherish for my children and yours. This quest has led me to step into the unknown, to ask for your support in preserving the values that define us.





Political Savvy is not just a name; it's a symbol of my American resilience. With the honor of being recommended by Team Trump to join the National Team, my commitment to President Trump and America 1st candidates has grown stronger. But I cannot accomplish this alone.





Today, our shared love for liberty, limited government, and individual rights must guide us. I pledge to journey across this great nation, connecting with voters, educating the public, and igniting a movement that resonates with all Americans.





This path won't be easy. The winds of opposition will , attempting to sway our resolve. But I stand unshaken, unwavering in my belief that our conservative principles empower every citizen to flourish.





I invite you to walk this road alongside me, to fuel this endeavor that transcends generations. Together, we can champion family values, embrace life's sanctity, and nurture an environment where innovation thrives.





Our vision encompasses economic growth, border protection, and safeguarding our constitutional rights. Your support is the heartbeat of this journey—a journey that will carve history, crafting an America that shines brighter, stands stronger, and breathes prosperity.





As we march forward, let us unite under the banner of conservatism. Your contributions will echo in every step I take, amplifying our voices and securing our mission.





Thank you for your unwavering dedication. Let us, hand in hand, forge a future that befits the land we love. May God bless you, and may God bless the United States of America.

Your generosity will be used for airfare, car rental, hotel stay and will provide me the opportunity to work with grassroots organizations from all around our country to lend support, provide guidance, and to highlight their efforts to bring attention to their cause.



