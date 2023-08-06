Help Me Shift Gears!

UPDATE:

The money raised thus far were used to buy all the necessary parts for my car to be fixed. I have found a mechanic willing to fix it (Daggett’s Garage in Wilton, Maine) after months of searching including going through a program, the United Way, however none of the 10 garages on their list were able to help me out. The quote I received from Daggett’s Garage is $1500 for labor, $200 if my motor is warped to have it shaved down, and $75 for the tow. This car will be my transportation for work, to get to my appointments, to run errands, and to get back and forth to Yahweh’s appointed feasts in Missouri. Yah willing my car will be fixed before April.

Disclaimer: Give Send Go does deduct processing fees from the donations at pay out.