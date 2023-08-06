Help Me Shift Gears!

Goal:
USD $1,385
Raised:
USD $510
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Wallace
UPDATE:
The money raised thus far were used to buy all the necessary parts for my car to be fixed. I have found a mechanic willing to fix it (Daggett’s Garage in Wilton, Maine) after months of searching including going through a program, the United Way, however none of the 10 garages on their list were able to help me out. The quote I received from Daggett’s Garage is $1500 for labor, $200 if my motor is warped to have it shaved down, and $75 for the tow. This car will be my transportation for work, to get to my appointments, to run errands, and to get back and forth to Yahweh’s appointed feasts in Missouri. Yah willing my car will be fixed before April.
Nb 6:24
Yahweh bless you!
Yah bless.. Might be able to assist more soon..
May Yahweh bless you and provide your every need!
Hope it helps a little Becky :)
August 29th, 2023
The new amount needing to be raised is $800 instead of $1500, praise Yahweh! The mechanic is currently still taking my motor apart so it could be a space of time before I get my car back which means that raising this money will be a bit more relaxed. I thank all who have donated thus far and May Yahweh bless you abundantly.
August 21st, 2023
My car was picked up on 8/17/23 to be repaired but am still in need of funds to pay the mechanic. Yahweh bless!
August 11th, 2023
All praise and glory to the King of the Universe, Almighty Yahweh! I found a mechanic who is willing to fix my car before I can get him the money, where there’s a will…there’s Yah waiting to fulfill your needs.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things not seen.”Hebrews 11:1
August 10th, 2023
August 9th, 2023
2 Corinthians 9:7
Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for Elohim loveth a cheerful giver.
August 7th, 2023
I have my new valve cover that was purchased in August of 2021 waiting to be installed by a professional.
August 7th, 2023
Thank you Wendy for your donation, may Yahweh (G-d) bless you 🙏🏼
