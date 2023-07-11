Help Pastor Persie and his Orphans

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $700
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Pedone
Hello everyone, I'm starting this fundraiser for a good friend of mine in Uganda. Pastor Persie is in need of money for rent, church supplies, clean water and food for his orphans. Please help me raise money for these beautiful children. God Bless You ❤️
https://www.facebook.com/asiimwe.persie.581?mibextid=ZbWKwL
Praise the Lord.
In the precious name of Jesus.
Praise God ; Glory to God ; Hallelujah Amen
On behalf of Experience Boxes LLC, Wizardus2k streaming division
