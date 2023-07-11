Campaign Image

Help Pastor Persie and his Orphans

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $700

Campaign created by Jennifer Pedone

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Pedone

Hello everyone, I'm starting this fundraiser for a good friend of mine in Uganda. Pastor Persie is in need of money for rent, church supplies, clean water and food for his orphans. Please help me raise money for these beautiful children. God Bless You ❤️


Recent Donations
Chris Akins
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Praise the Lord.

Chris Akins
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

In the precious name of Jesus.

Chris Akins
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Chris Akins
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praise God ; Glory to God ; Hallelujah Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

On behalf of Experience Boxes LLC, Wizardus2k streaming division

Dirk Schipper
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

