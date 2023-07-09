Preventing losing my place of living

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $520
My name is Michael,
I currently own half the house i purchased with my girlfriend at the time.
Lesson learned (I dont think ill go into what they did)
Either i get bought out of my share of the house and leave or I buy them out.
I really love this house, it was bought as a forever home.
It pains me that i have to reach out to others , but here I am.
Prayers are more than welcomed if assistance with this isnt possible.
Hope this helps
I know it's not much, but it's all I have. Good luck. ❤️
