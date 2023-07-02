Aviation Ryan

Ryan is a seriously fun aviation enthusiast with Usher Syndrome. He was born deaf and now has lost his eyesight. He received a cochlear implant almost 30 years ago (1995-2025), when he was 8, allowing him to enjoy airplane sounds. But he can no longer see anything. He used to take 100’s of pictures during a flight. His favorite seat on a 717 is 26 E or 26 A. Check out the engine-it’s right behind you. Watch the flaps and speed brakes. Ryan wants to see all of them again.  Help him. Six for Sight. Usher 1F Collaborative is funding research to find a remedy for Ryan and other individuals with this unfortunate sensory deprivation. They need your help. It’s only $ 6. Ryan is doing his best and is living independently. 

717 Peace Pilot
$ 2000.00 USD
28 days ago

Goof luck Usher 1F Collaborative and Ryan. Keep being an AvGeek.

Jim Karissa Vishio
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Toltzis
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck meeting your goal and very best regards to Ryan

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

IHSV
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Claudia
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Christy Rogers
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Go Ryan!

Cathi Erland-Flynn
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Emily B
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

Angelica
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

♥️

Marissa Sorensen
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

Keegan
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Basia
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

John M
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

LB Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray that God blesses you. 🙏

Briana Christie
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Malahi
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
1 month ago

Jena Johnson
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

