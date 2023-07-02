Aviation Ryan

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,266
Campaign funds will be received by David Vlazny
Ryan is a seriously fun aviation enthusiast with Usher Syndrome. He was born deaf and now has lost his eyesight. He received a cochlear implant almost 30 years ago (1995-2025), when he was 8, allowing him to enjoy airplane sounds. But he can no longer see anything. He used to take 100’s of pictures during a flight. His favorite seat on a 717 is 26 E or 26 A. Check out the engine-it’s right behind you. Watch the flaps and speed brakes. Ryan wants to see all of them again. Help him. Six for Sight. Usher 1F Collaborative is funding research to find a remedy for Ryan and other individuals with this unfortunate sensory deprivation. They need your help. It’s only $ 6. Ryan is doing his best and is living independently.
Goof luck Usher 1F Collaborative and Ryan. Keep being an AvGeek.
Good luck meeting your goal and very best regards to Ryan
Go Ryan!
❤️
♥️
❤️
I pray that God blesses you. 🙏
