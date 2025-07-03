Rescue Peach - Heart's Fight Our Support

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,890

Campaign created by Kimberly Rudder

Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Rudder

🌱💔 When I think back to that fateful day, my heart clenches with a mix of worry and helplessness. GA Peach, our sister who’s always been the rock in times of trouble, had her world stopped by a heart attack right here in our hometown. It was shocking, it was frightening—and yet, as we gathered around her hospital bed, we were also filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude that she pulled through against all odds. 😥

But let me tell you about the real struggle. The aftermath of such medical emergencies isn’t just a storybook happy ending; there are bills piling up like old newspapers in need of sorting. From hospital stays to doctor consultations, from medications to daily nutritional support—every expense feels like another weight on our family's shoulders as we try to navigate this new reality with her by our side. 📉

And it’s not just about the money; it’s about ensuring that she has all the love and care possible in these trying times. We need your help, folks! It takes a village to raise one person—and today, we humbly ask you to be part of ours. Whether it's donating whatever you can or simply spreading the word, every bit helps. 🌈

Here’s hoping that with our collective support, GA Peach will not just survive but thrive after this harrowing experience. This isn't about us—it’s about her strength and resilience in these moments of darkness. Let’s come together to make sure she has the best possible care during recovery. 💪

Your help could mean ensuring a stable future for GA Peach, easing some of those financial burdens so that we can focus all our love and energy on getting her back on her feet—or perhaps even stronger than before! 🙏

Join us in this journey to wellness and support. Share your stories too if you have any heartwarming or inspirational moments with GA Peach during tough times; it’s these little sparks of hope that make the darkest hours a bit brighter. 💖

Thank you for reading, for caring, and above all—for being part of this community where compassion knows no bounds! Let's show GA Peach how much she is loved by us all! 🙌🏼❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you, Sis!

NonniB
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you and your family 🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Prayers for sweet Ga Prach

Rene Myhre
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

In honour and love for miss Georgia Peach

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for a speedy recovery. God is keeping you here for a reason. You have so much to teach others.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Get well soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Get well soon Ga Peach!!!

Chloe1917
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Sending love and light! And prayers your way!!! Full recovery, let it be so!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you!

Marmar
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Sending love & prayers for a complete recovery. 🙏🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you, Dustin, Savannah, and all those caring for you.

Crickets Maga
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Am usually quiet but listened to Ga peach for past 2 years. Her voice is so comforting and always felt what a sweet lady! Stay strong Georgia Peach!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Get well soon!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Healing and Prayers ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
13 days ago

God Bless

