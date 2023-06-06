Support Julie on getting help for her depression

When Julie Tiller heard how much The Depression Recovery Program in the USA helped another woman, for the first time in years, she felt a glimmer of Hope. You see Julie had suffered from anxiety and depression, her whole life.

Then almost 5 years ago, she developed a brain tumor, which she has been diligently working to heal. But when almost 3 years ago, her dad unexpectedly died; she sunk into a state of depression, even more than she had ever felt before .

Unfortunately, she couldn't find a way out of this depression, until a couple of weeks ago, when she was told about how helpful this particular program was.

She has applied, and has been accepted. The only problem is that there is no room in the family (2 young children and her husband) budget to be able to pay for it.

Will you help me, send my stepdaughter to a program that her father (my husband), would have moved mountains to send her to?

Whatever you can give, is much appreciated. Thank you in advance for helping Julie get the help that she desperately needs and desires.

PS If it is important for you to get a tax receipt for what you want to donate, PM me and I will see how I can help you.