Billboard to honor the Sacred Heart for one month

Dear Faithful Friends,



It brought me so much joy and hope when a friend of mine in Florida inspired me by putting up a billboard in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for the month of June. Not only is this a blessing and grace for our society in such chaotic times but it is a way for us to publicly honor, love and make reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It is so needed to counteract "pride" month and the many blasphemies that are being promoted all over our country. This first billboard is now 1 of many more throughout the country. It has spread like wildfire. So far it has spread to Chicago, at least 4 in Florida that I know of, Wi., Pa., Ga.,Ne., among others (Update*: I just heard this morning that there are 50 billboards throughout the US including one by the Dodgers Stadium. Thanks be to God). I want to be part of this effort to put one near Washington D.C, but I need your help. Many have shown interest. I have called two billboard companies so far. The cost is anywhere from about $4,000-$6,500 depending on visibility and location. Time is of essence since it is already June 6th but it will be up for one WHOLE month and I want to see how much interest there is to come together and make this happen! Thank you and may God reward all you for all your prayers, and donations.

Three articles on the spread of these billboards! So encouraging!

https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/headline-news-around-the-world/item/6654-catholics-in-fl-remind-all-that-june-is-the-month-of-the-sacred-heart-period

https://americaneedsfatima.org/news/billboards-proclaim-june-belongs-to-the-sacred-heart-of-jesus

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholics-place-billboards-in-florida-dedicated-to-the-sacred-heart-of-jesus-in-june/

*Update #1* Thank you for all your prayers and generosity!!!! We are about halfway there. My husband and I are considering paying in full now and continue fundraising until we meet our goal since we are already 1/3rd of the way into June. Please pray for the continued success of the campaign. I will try to give updates from time to time and especially of the final location!!! I'd love to get together and do a little "pilgrimage" by the billboard and pray at the site, if possible, with all interested once it is up. Maybe on the weekend of the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

*Update #2* I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all of you, for your prayers, generosity and immense love and enthusiasm for the Sacred Heart of Jesus. There are 12 beautiful promises (below) for those who promote devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. What a grace to be a part of this! https://welcomehisheart.com/12-promises

This campaign has been so successful. Because of you, we will be getting not only 1 billboard but 3!!! Locations and pictures will follow ASAP. The first one will start on 6/19 or sooner on 295 between Baltimore and DC. The second one will be in Harrisonburg in town (for four weeks starting June 26th), and the third will be on Rte 11 in New Market (for two months starting June 26th). Now that I know how to do this hopefully next year will be more organized for the whole month of June. Nevertheless, I think it pleases God regardless! May you be rewarded a hundred fold!

* Update #3. Here are the three locations:

Baltimore/D.C. - Rt. 295 WS 2mi. S/O I95 F/S - 1 (three weeks 6/19-7/10)

Harrisionburg - S/S South Ave E/O High St, F/SE #2 (4 weeks starting 6/26)

New Market - W/S Rt. 11, 1.4 mi. S/O, F/NE (8 weeks starting 6/26)